Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 34,256,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,679,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Amcor shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, January 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 14th.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 839.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Amcor

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

