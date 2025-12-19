CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 46,324,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,637,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $2,060,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $7,565,570.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,623,766.17. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $2,599,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced it will join the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission — a high?profile government program pairing AI and supercomputing for national research and energy innovation. That contract/partnership news is the primary catalyst cited across outlets for the rally. BusinessWire: CoreWeave Joins DOE Genesis

CoreWeave announced it will join the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission — a high?profile government program pairing AI and supercomputing for national research and energy innovation. That contract/partnership news is the primary catalyst cited across outlets for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed a Buy on CRWV (new $135 price target), and other brokerage/independent upgrades (including bullish writeups and “Strong Buy” pieces) amplified demand by framing CoreWeave as a beneficiary of surging AI compute demand and large contract backlog. Analyst optimism likely fed short?covering and fresh buying. Yahoo Finance: Citi Buy

Citi reaffirmed a Buy on CRWV (new $135 price target), and other brokerage/independent upgrades (including bullish writeups and “Strong Buy” pieces) amplified demand by framing CoreWeave as a beneficiary of surging AI compute demand and large contract backlog. Analyst optimism likely fed short?covering and fresh buying. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bulls point to very strong revenue/backlog growth (Q3 revenue +~134% YoY; reported backlog cited at ~$55.6B) and long?dated take?or?pay contracts that raise revenue visibility — arguments repeated in upgrade coverage. That narrative supports re-rating despite past volatility. Seeking Alpha: Screaming Buy

Fundamental bulls point to very strong revenue/backlog growth (Q3 revenue +~134% YoY; reported backlog cited at ~$55.6B) and long?dated take?or?pay contracts that raise revenue visibility — arguments repeated in upgrade coverage. That narrative supports re-rating despite past volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and options commentary is intensifying: chart analysts are highlighting new support/resistance levels and volume nodes — this elevates short?term momentum trading and may increase intraday volatility (technical videos and options corner pieces noted). YouTube: Options Corner: CRWV Technical Trends

Technical and options commentary is intensifying: chart analysts are highlighting new support/resistance levels and volume nodes — this elevates short?term momentum trading and may increase intraday volatility (technical videos and options corner pieces noted). Neutral Sentiment: Heavy media attention (TV commentators and social buzz) is driving FOMO; that amplifies flows but doesn’t change core fundamentals — good for momentum, ambiguous for long?term valuation. YouTube: DOE Partnership Powers CRWV Comeback Rally

Heavy media attention (TV commentators and social buzz) is driving FOMO; that amplifies flows but doesn’t change core fundamentals — good for momentum, ambiguous for long?term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Nitin Agrawal disclosed a sale of 36,317 shares (~$2.5M) and other insiders have reduced holdings recently — investors often view clustered insider sales as a caution signal even when the company posts strong growth. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Nitin Agrawal disclosed a sale of 36,317 shares (~$2.5M) and other insiders have reduced holdings recently — investors often view clustered insider sales as a caution signal even when the company posts strong growth. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and execution risks remain a meaningful counterweight: analysts and pieces warning about high leverage, heavy CapEx and supply?chain pressure (and a ~50% pullback from recent highs cited by some outlets) argue the stock remains vulnerable if growth or margins slip. These concerns limit how far and how fast multiple expansion can run. Zacks: CRWV Crash Analysis Fool: Growth vs Leverage Risk

CoreWeave Stock Up 22.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.24.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

