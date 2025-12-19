Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $132.76 and last traded at $134.13. Approximately 4,723,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,554,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $7,916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,558,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,096,846.34. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,855,606.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $2,759,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,237,625.56. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

