Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,168,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,752% from the average daily volume of 171,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

