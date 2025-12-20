Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.36. 49,916,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 127,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

