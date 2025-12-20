Insider Selling: ATI (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells $5,896,811.76 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 2,010.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

