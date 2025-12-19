Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSW Industrials stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.87. The stock had a trading volume of 337,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $401.02.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,374.50. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,975. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock worth $2,403,173. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,194,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.