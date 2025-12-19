Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 379980219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

