Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.6150, with a volume of 27157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
