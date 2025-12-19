Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.6150, with a volume of 27157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after buying an additional 198,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,516,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 198,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 405,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,711,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.