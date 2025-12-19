BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $54.80. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $60.7930, with a volume of 2,560,749 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

