Diego Rotsztain Sells 1,348 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $129,637.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,784.68. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $235,092.07.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.31. 48,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,747 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after buying an additional 236,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

