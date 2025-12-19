Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CMS Energy stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 760,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,745,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

