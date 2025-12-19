Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,752. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

About Ocean Thermal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It is involved in the design and development of ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.