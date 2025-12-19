Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.
Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,752. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Ocean Thermal Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Thermal Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TL;DR: Why Reddit is the New Growth Stock to Beat
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rocket Lab’s Sharp Rebound: What’s Behind the Recent Momentum
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Jabil Is Flying Under the Radar—But a 50% Surge May Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.