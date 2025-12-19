Catizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.47 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Catizen has a market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catizen has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s genesis date was September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,683,401 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 382,683,401 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.0609707 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $13,654,507.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

