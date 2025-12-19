Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 20,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

