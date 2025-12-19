Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.5330, but opened at $4.36. Curaleaf shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 593,187 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Curaleaf Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

