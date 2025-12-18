Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 27.5% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 753,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 27.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.