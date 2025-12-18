Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.78

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7817 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 318.7% increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 138,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $70.36.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

