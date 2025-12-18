SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 1.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of MYCH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 3,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.