SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 1.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MYCH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 3,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

