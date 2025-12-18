BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $531.0 million-$541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.9 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,388,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,357. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -438.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

