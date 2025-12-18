ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 19.0% increase from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7%
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,279. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
