Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4166 per share on Monday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 251,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

