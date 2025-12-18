Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4166 per share on Monday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 251,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
