Truist Financial Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $116.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $107.71 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,217,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 209.6% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,022,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,645,000 after purchasing an additional 609,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

