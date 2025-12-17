NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 7,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

