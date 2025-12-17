Sardar Biglari Acquires 3,452 Shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,335,713 shares in the company, valued at $618,889,261.42. This represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 156 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,599.87 per share, with a total value of $249,579.72.

On Monday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari purchased 212 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $698.01 per share, with a total value of $147,978.12.

On Friday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 449 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $333.14 per share, for a total transaction of $149,579.86.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari bought 310 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $321.94 per share, with a total value of $99,801.40.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Sardar Biglari purchased 938 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.08 per share, for a total transaction of $299,297.04.

On Monday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 973 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.08 per share, for a total transaction of $306,572.84.

On Friday, December 5th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,465 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $306.90 per share, with a total value of $449,608.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,139 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.05 per share, for a total transaction of $348,590.95.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,802 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $303.32 per share, with a total value of $849,902.64.

On Monday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,032 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $393.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,287.20.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.05 and a fifty-two week high of $381.83. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Biglari by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 148.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.