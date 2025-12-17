Insider Selling: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick West sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,007. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 36.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 139,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,642 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.