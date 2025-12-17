Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,364,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 834% from the average daily volume of 145,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

