First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $41.10.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($2.09). First Internet Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 70,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,899.76. This represents a 2.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 419,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,351.98. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $187,863 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

