Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

