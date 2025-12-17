Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 401,493 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 274.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.70% of i3 Verticals worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 229.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $8,271,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $827.19 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,184.86. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,639 shares of company stock worth $562,425 over the last three months. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price objective on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

