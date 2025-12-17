Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Up 42.9% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 116,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,446,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

