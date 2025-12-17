Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 6,208,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 48,933,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £934,304.52, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Synergia Energy

