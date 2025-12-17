Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.20 and last traded at GBX 168, with a volume of 1520269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 185 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 182.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £57,500. Also, insider Salma Shah bought 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £3,343.74. Insiders acquired a total of 249,466 shares of company stock worth $36,398,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

