Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.48% of Enpro worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enpro by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

