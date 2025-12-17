Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. $MLR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.46% of Miller Industries worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 66.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Miller Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE MLR opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $178.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

