Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 305,694 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $21,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 141.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 225,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $177.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

