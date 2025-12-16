Contrasting Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corporacion America Airports and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 1 0 5 0 2.67 Deutsche Lufthansa 1 5 0 1 2.14

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Deutsche Lufthansa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 2.23 $282.67 million $1.10 22.89 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.67 billion 0.30 $1.49 billion $1.61 6.25

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 9.39% 11.64% 4.20% Deutsche Lufthansa 4.45% 15.73% 3.59%

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

