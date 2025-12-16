Head to Head Contrast: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) and Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) and Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Enlightify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 11.10% 21.06% 14.19% Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Enlightify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

49.0% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and Enlightify”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $485.57 million 1.56 $54.00 million $3.64 14.23 Enlightify $79.21 million 0.02 -$28.41 million ($0.86) -0.10

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America beats Enlightify on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments. The Business to Business Products Group segment’s customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, jet fuel and biofuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment customers include retailers of cat litter and related accessories such as mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores as well as distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

