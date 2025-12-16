Reviewing United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inspirato and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Parks & Resorts 3 6 4 0 2.08

Profitability

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $50.82, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Inspirato.

This table compares Inspirato and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10% United Parks & Resorts 10.83% -44.47% 6.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and United Parks & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $279.86 million 0.13 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -3.26 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.11 $227.50 million $3.27 10.72

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Inspirato on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

