BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 30,011 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,240,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,840.64. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $2,976,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,722,111.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $2,526,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. 2,177,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 119.7% in the second quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

