Insider Selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,250,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,936. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys Price Performance
Qualys stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 713,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $155.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.55.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
