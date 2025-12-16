First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott Wylie Sells 16,171 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Wylie sold 16,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $415,918.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,456,717.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MYFW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 28,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,877. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Western Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $219,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Research lowered First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Western Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

