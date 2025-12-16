Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.