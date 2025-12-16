New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.5% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 35,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 117,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Johnson Rice cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

