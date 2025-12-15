Brian Marley Sells 17,071 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Brian Marley sold 17,071 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $944,197.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.3%

ASO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,144. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,879,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 937,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

