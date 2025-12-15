Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,784,000 after acquiring an additional 422,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,930,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $364.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.37 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

