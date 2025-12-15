United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after buying an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after acquiring an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $493.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $496.73.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 608,037 shares of company stock valued at $274,519,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.