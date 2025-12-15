Insider Selling: Thor Energy (ASX:THR) Insider Sells A$49,500.00 in Stock

Thor Energy Plc (ASX:THR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Armstrong sold 4,500,000 shares of Thor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00.
Thor Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Thor Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Energy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.