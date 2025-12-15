Insider Selling: Thor Energy (ASX:THR) Insider Sells A$49,500.00 in Stock

Thor Energy Plc (ASX:THR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Armstrong sold 4,500,000 shares of Thor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

