Insider Buying: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $22,481.40 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $22,481.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,437,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,191,736.40. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35.70.

On Thursday, December 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 56 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999.60.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 110 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,963.50.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $53.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35.60.

On Friday, October 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 41 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $729.80.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 173 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $3,079.40.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35.60.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 150 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662.50.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 5.8%

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.