Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 55,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Corpay by 1,302.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corpay in the second quarter worth about $266,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,639,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,536,000 after buying an additional 125,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corpay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Corpay Stock Down 0.2%

Corpay stock opened at $315.60 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average of $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 24.37%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.